crime stoppers

Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru, terrorizes workers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are looking for at least two people responsible for terrorizing workers at an east Houston McDonald's earlier this week.

A green Nissan Xterra is seen pulling into the drive-thru line at the restaurant on the East Freeway near Mercury. A hooded person in the back of the vehicle was caught on camera crawling out of the car window and through the drive-thru window with a gun.

RELATED: Police investigating after McDonald's cashier assaulted at drive-thru window

The gunman chased one of the employees to the back of the restaurant, while another worker crouched on the floor and hid. The suspect crawled back out of the drive-thru window and took off in the Xterra. It wasn't clear if the suspects were attempting a robbery or targeting someone inside.

EMBED More News Videos

The brazen entry was caught on camera as the man is seen rushing through the small space while wielding a handgun.



Police are looking for the green Nissan Xterra, which had a driver's side headlight out, as well as a passenger side fog light that was also out.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to charges and/or an arrest of the suspects in this case. Callers can remain anonymous by calling (713) 222-TIPS or crime-stoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonattempted robberymcdonald'scrime stoppersguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME STOPPERS
Murder of mother of 9 in NJ still unsolved 30 years later
Suspect arrested in NYC apartment break-in, face licking
NYPD: Man breaks into NYC apartment, licks woman's face
Police: Burglary suspects stole $25K from Bronx apartments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in 3 random NYC attacks released under bail reform
1 hurt when fire tears through building in Hell's Kitchen
Suspect in custody in beating death of 92-year-old woman
Show of support for teacher who showed 'culturally insensitive' photo
Inspections ordered after subway doors open in transit
Man charged in 2 murders in New Jersey
Student, teacher killed in Mexico school shooting
Show More
Video shows violent, random attack on Bronx sanitation worker
Nassau County recovers $710,000 sent in phishing scam
Worker hurt in Brooklyn construction accident
AccuWeather: Milder days ahead
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
More TOP STORIES News