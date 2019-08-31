texas news

Gunman dead after 13 people shot in Midland-Odessa, Texas: Authorities

ODESSA, Texas -- A gunman was shot and killed after opening fire at random in Midland-Odessa, Texas, on Saturday afternoon, according to the Midland Police Department.

Police said just after 5:30 local time that there was no continuing active shooter threat, saying the gunman had been killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. Police did not specify the number of injuries.

An official with the Texas Department of Public Safety told ABC News that 13 people had been shot. That DPS official said a suspect was in custody, but it's not clear if that official was referring to a second suspect or the deceased gunman.

Midland Memorial Hospital said it has received six patients, including three in critical condition. There have been no reports of fatalities.

Odessa police said Saturday afternoon that they were looking for at least one suspect who was "driving around Odessa shooting at random people." That suspect had apparently hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck. Police initially said that there could be a second suspect in a gold/white small Toyota truck; that possible second suspect's status is not clear.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and local police departments urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.



Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart. The University of Texas Permian Basin campus in Odessa has gone into lockdown.

President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News. ATF agents from Dallas and Lubbock are responding to the incident.

Texas state Rep. Brooks Landgraf tweeted: "The tragic situation unfolding in Odessa is serious. Please stay in your homes. I've been in contact with DPS officials, the Speaker and the Governor, and we are working to help in any way possible. In the meantime, please pray for the victims."



ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsgun violenceactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Matthew McConaughey joins Univ. of Texas as film professor
Woman throws boiling grease on boyfriend during fight: deputies
El Paso shooting widower's SUV stolen, wrecked after wife's funeral
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Man shot, pistol-whipped repeatedly in brutal Bronx robbery
Family of man killed in NYC elevator accident files suit
2 unhurt after single-engine plane lands in New York lake
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
Emergency responders from NY, NJ head south ahead of Dorian
Show More
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Police: Man breaks into Bronx home, touches sleeping woman
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
AccuWeather: Warm temperatures and sunshine
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
More TOP STORIES News