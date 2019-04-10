Gunman dressed as FedEx worker shoots man in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities say a gunman dressed in a FedEx uniform shot a man in Queens Tuesday night.The shooting happened just after 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of 102nd Street and 31st Avenue in East Elmhurst.The 34-year-old victim was shot in the hip. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.The gunman fled the scene. So far there have been no arrests.Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.----------