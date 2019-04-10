Gunman dressed as FedEx worker shoots man in Queens

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities say a gunman dressed in a FedEx uniform shot a man in Queens Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of 102nd Street and 31st Avenue in East Elmhurst.

The 34-year-old victim was shot in the hip. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The gunman fled the scene. So far there have been no arrests.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east elmhurstqueensnew york cityfedexshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 4 dead, 15 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News