Gunman in custody after shots fired outside Dallas federal courthouse

DALLAS, Texas -- Police said a person has been shot after exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside a federal courthouse in downtown Dallas.

A bomb squad is examining the vehicle of the person who was shot while exchanging gunfire with federal officers, according to officials.

Police said the suspect in the shooting Monday morning outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building has been taken to a hospital and that no one else was injured.

The Dallas Morning News reports that one of its photographers outside the building witnessed a gunman opening fire. A photograph shows authorities tending to a man lying on the ground in a parking lot outside the building.

The window panes in a revolving door of courthouse were broken afterward.
