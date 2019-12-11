Jersey City shootout: Gunmen targeted kosher market, more victims ID'd

The officer was identified as Detective Joseph Seals, a husband and father of five who had been with the department since 2006, and Rabbi David Niederman, President of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn, identified the two Orthodox Jewish victims in the supermarket as 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch and 33-year-old mother of five Mindel Ferencz.
The third victim found inside the JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive has not been identified, nor have the two suspects.
The focus now is on the investigation, and with many unanswered questions, crime scene investigators were still working to piece together exactly what unfolded, as cameras got the first look inside the store where the hours-long incident ended.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said Wednesday morning that the gunmen targeted the market, with surveillance video showing them driving slowly through the city's streets before stopping outside, calmly exiting their van and immediately opening fire.
"We could see the van moving through Jersey City streets slowly," he said. "The perpetrators stopped in front of (the market), calmly opened the door with two long rifles - him and the other perpetrator - and began firing from the street into the facility."
WATCH: Jersey City mayor holds briefing on shootout investigation
Still, Fulop refused to call it an anti-Semitic attack, and neither the state attorney general who is running the investigation nor any other law enforcement authority has confirmed the shooters targeted Jews.
City Public Safety Director James Shea said Tuesday that terrorism wasn't suspected.
The incident began at the Bay View Cemetery, where Seals was fatally shot and another officer wounded in the shoulder.
RELATED: What we know about Detective Joseph Seals
The gunmen then drove a stolen U-Haul to another part of the city and engaged police in a lengthy shootout from inside the kosher market, where the five other bodies were later found.
Officials said they were confident those in the store were shot by the gunmen and not by police.
The furious shooting filled the streets of Jersey City with the sounds of heavy gunfire for hours and kept the city's 30,000 students locked down in their schools until the situation was resolved.
Schools had a delayed 10 a.m. opening Wednesday.
RELATED: The scene on the streets of Jersey City captured in video and photos
As the suspects fired upon them from inside the grocery store, police retreated and took up defensive positions as hundreds of officers, SWAT units, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI descended on the scene.
Heavy gunfire could be heard for hours in what appeared to be an intense gun battle with the suspect or suspects, but the gunshots subsided around 2 p.m.
A survivor from the grocery store told police there were as many as four other people inside at the time the shooting occurred, and that one of them may have safely fled the scene.
Two other officers were wounded but were later released from the hospital, authorities said. They were identified as Mariela Fernandez and Ray Sanchez
Law enforcement sources said Detective Seals may have been interested in the two suspects who ultimately killed him because of a weekend homicide in Bayonne, where a Jersey City man identified as Michael Rumberger was found in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car on Saturday night.
The crime had not been immediately solved.
----------
