Guns seized, 14 people in custody after NYPD stops party bus in Brooklyn

The bus was returning to Brooklyn from Manhattan when officers pulled it over on Front Street at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say a total of 41 people were on the bus, and some of them were posing with handguns in pictures posted on social media, prompting the stop.
Eight handguns were recovered on the bus.
Charges against the 14 taken into custody are pending.
There is a connection between some of the suspects to the Unity Houses, a city-run apartment complex in East New York, Brooklyn.
