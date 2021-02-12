Guns seized, dozens questioned after NYPD stops party bus in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10325658" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The victim is recovering after her harrowing ordeal.

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Eight guns were recovered and dozens of people interviewed by police after they pulled over a packed party bus in DUMBO, Brooklyn.The bus was returning to Brooklyn from Manhattan when officers pulled it over on Front Street at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.Some of the people on the bus were posing with handguns in pictures posted on social media, prompting the stop.Eight handguns were recovered on the bus.About three dozen people were taken to the local precinct to be interviewed.No arrests were immediately made.----------