Guns seized, dozens questioned after NYPD stops party bus in Brooklyn

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Eight guns were recovered and dozens of people interviewed by police after they pulled over a packed party bus in DUMBO, Brooklyn.

The bus was returning to Brooklyn from Manhattan when officers pulled it over on Front Street at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Some of the people on the bus were posing with handguns in pictures posted on social media, prompting the stop.

Eight handguns were recovered on the bus.

About three dozen people were taken to the local precinct to be interviewed.

No arrests were immediately made.

ALSO READ | New video of woman wanted in Bronx subway shove
EMBED More News Videos

The victim is recovering after her harrowing ordeal.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citydumbobrooklynnypdguns
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold air brings more snow and ice later this weekend
Cuomo, de Blasio at odds over vaccine distribution
8-week-old puppy 'Matcha' stolen during NJ burglary
2-alarm blaze burns through home in New Jersey
Man stabbed in stomach on Manhattan subway platform
2 MTA workers find love on the 7 train
Indoor dining is back in NYC - with limited capacity and hours
Show More
CDC expected to release new guidelines for reopening schools today
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
AccuWeather: Cold but dry end of the week
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News