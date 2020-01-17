Search on for woman in purple coat after reports of shots fired in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman last seen wearing a purple coat after reports of shots fired in a busy Midtown intersection on Friday afternoon.Dozens of cops responded to the scene in front of a TD Bank at 42nd Street and 9th Ave just after 1 p.m.Authorities say at least one shot was fired and officers found a shell casing on the corner.Three corners of the intersection were taped off and pedestrians were not being let through the area. Additionally, several blocks were closed off between 42nd and 44th streets -- causing gridlock in the city.So far no injuries have been reported and the NYPD could not find a victim, but cops are doing a citywide hospital canvas for a man who may have been shot.Police are looking for a woman who ran from the scene eastbound on 42nd Street.She was described as 5'5" to 5'7" tall, heavy build, wearing a dark blue hooded bubble jacket, blue sweatpants, black or grey boots and armed with a silver firearmInvestigators conducted a citywide hospital canvas for a man who was possibly shot, but turned up empty.Police were also looking for a black male, wearing all black or navy blue bubble jacket with Calvin Klein lettering.----------