Gunshots pierce 3rd floor Brooklyn apartment window, striking couple

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A husband and wife were hospitalized after gunshots came through their third-floor window.Police say the gunman fired at least eight shots on Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.The man was struck in the hand and the woman was struck in the leg.They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The intended target was also shot and later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.The gunman is still on the loose. No arrests have been made.----------