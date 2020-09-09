BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A husband and wife were hospitalized after gunshots came through their third-floor window.
Police say the gunman fired at least eight shots on Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.
The man was struck in the hand and the woman was struck in the leg.
They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The intended target was also shot and later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The gunman is still on the loose. No arrests have been made.
RELATED: Three people injured in Bedford-Stuyvesant triple shooting
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Gunshots pierce 3rd floor Brooklyn apartment window, striking couple
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News