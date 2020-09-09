Gunshots pierce 3rd floor Brooklyn apartment window, striking couple

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A husband and wife were hospitalized after gunshots came through their third-floor window.

Police say the gunman fired at least eight shots on Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was struck in the hand and the woman was struck in the leg.

They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intended target was also shot and later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman is still on the loose. No arrests have been made.

