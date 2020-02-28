Gusty winds cause tree to fall on cars, knock out power in Queens

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Strong winds caused a tree to fall on several cars and knock out power in Queens Thursday evening.

The incident happened on 88th Street in Woodhaven.

"That time the wind is more than sixty miles per hour," a resident named Henry said.

He lives right across the street from where the tree stood and his car was right in its path when it fell.

"We heard the noise," he said. "And the tree is on the car."

Several houses on the block are without power because the tree landed on cables and even snapped a utility pole.

Crews were on the scene warning residents to stay inside while they work to turn the power leading to those cables off.
