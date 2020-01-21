Shots fired inside Gauchos Gym during basketball game in Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Shots were fired inside a gym in the Bronx during a basketball game between two high schools.The incident happened at Gauchos Gym on Gerard Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Monday.The game was the fourth in a high school tournament and Putnam Science and Our Savior Lutheran were playing at the time.Channell Osorio was watching her younger brother compete in the tournament when the shots were reportedly fired into the crowded bleachers."Out of nowhere, we heard this one shot, and then nobody moved until the second and third shot," Osorio said. "I see this guy in all black with a gun. He's moving into the middle of the court and he's firing into the crowd of people on the bleachers. After that, everybody just rushed out, trampling over me and my sister."New York Gauchos program director Earl Elliote released a statement after the incident:"Unfortunately during a boys HS basketball game today at the Gauchos Gym in the Bronx, during a celebration for (MLK) one of the most iconic peacemakers in history, a reckless spectator decided to shoot off a gun in the crowded gym during the game. We are fortunate enough that no one was reported injured or shot."He went on to say that adults helped to calm the crowd and direct people to the exits to avoid further chaos."As we strive to support our young people and the community around us, we will not let this situation darken our bright star that has shined here for the past 53 years," Elliote said.He asked anyone with information to report it to the 40th Precinct.----------