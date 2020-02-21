Gym worker robbed after hours inside Upper West Side Equinox

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- A man was robbed at knifepoint inside a locker room at an Equinox gym on the Upper West Side.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect inside the facility on 92nd and Broadway on February 2 at 2:50 a.m., during the gym's off hours.

He confronted a 50-year-old man, threatened him, and took his keys and cigarettes.

The man was working inside the men's locker room at the time of the robbery.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans rescue man from subway tracks in NYC
2-alarm fire damages Harlem apartment building
NYC Transit President Andy Byford works his last day
Snowless in New York City
AccuWeather: Cold but bright end of the week
Bodycam footage released in deadly shootout at Jersey City market
Man charged in fatal library stabbing accused of attempted rape
Show More
Residents struggle to escape fire at multi-family home in NJ
Man with leukemia finally meets stranger who donated bone marrow
Police: Man impersonating detective scams woman out of $3,300
3 injured when school bus, vehicles crash in New Jersey
Human bones found during excavation project on NJ front yard
More TOP STORIES News