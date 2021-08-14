7.2 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, the U.S. Geological Survey said.People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear, although there did not appear to be damage there.Initial reports indicated the city seems to be "fine," ABC News reported.The airport seems to be operational."It will be very bad, but maybe not quite as bad as 2010 just because Port-au-Prince is farther away from this one and therefore got less shaking this time," earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones said.The impoverished country, where many live in tenuous circumstances, is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes. It was struck by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in 2018 that killed more than a dozen people, and a vastly larger magnitude 7.1 quake that damaged much of the capital in 2010 and killed an estimated 300,000 people.She noted that about 650,000 people have been exposed to "very strong" shaking, which can take down poorly built structures, of which there are many in the country.But she added many of the worst buildings were already destroyed in the 2010 quake, and hurricane Matthew in 2018, which is why there may be fewer reports of extensive damage in the capital.The National Hurricane Center has forecasted that Tropical Storm Grace will reach Haiti late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking."I woke up and didn't have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street," Verneus said.Aid workers are worried about COVID because the displaced will be clustered together. Groups like CORE will be trying to both help and vaccinate locals, ABC News reported.