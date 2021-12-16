kidnapping

All US missionary group hostages freed in Haiti 2 months after kidnapping, police say

There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.
EMBED <>More Videos

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, Haiti police and the group said Thursday.

The spokesman for Haiti's National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.


"We glorify God for answered prayer -- the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!" Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. "Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe."

The Ohio group said it hopes to provide more information later.

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.


The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities had said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn't immediately clear that included the children in the group.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kidnappinghaitikidnapabductionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti
Missing 1-year-old found safe after car stolen with baby inside
Missing 1-year-old boy, kidnapped in stolen SUV, found safe
Kidnapped North Carolina teen rescued thanks to viral TikTok signal
TOP STORIES
NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up
5 hospitalized in Queens carbon monoxide incident
10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge
NHL postpones upcoming games involving Canadian-based teams
NYC concert venue 1st to require vaccination and negative COVID test
Omicron manageable if precautions taken, former CDC director says
Man driving backhoe damaged cars, home before police fatally shot him
Show More
AccuWeather: Clear and cold
Kentucky community works together after devastation from tornadoes
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
What to know about Kwanzaa
Manchin says he can't vote for Biden's $2T 'Build Back Better' bill
More TOP STORIES News