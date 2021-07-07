New York City's Haitian community reacts to president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Hatii (WABC) -- There is stunned reaction to the assassination in Flatbush, considered 'Little Haiti' with 20% of its residents from the Caribbean island.
"We're getting a number of calls into our offices, in terms of direction. People are afraid for their family members who are overseas. And so that would trigger the request political asylum," said New York State Assemblymember Rodneyese Bichotte Hermelyn. "We condemn the assassination and pray for the Moise family, and we pray for hope and for healing for the people of Haiti."
Gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise and wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday, inflicting more chaos on the unstable Caribbean country that was already enduring an escalation of gang violence, anti-government protests and a recent surge in coronavirus infections.
Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister, confirmed the killing and said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti, where a history of dictatorship and political upheaval have long stymied the consolidation of democratic rule.
While the streets of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were quiet Wednesday morning, some people ransacked businesses in one area. The country appeared to be heading for fresh uncertainty ahead of planned general elections later this year. Moise, 53, had been ruling by decree for more than a year after the country failed to hold elections and the opposition demanded he step down in recent months.
"It's like I said, eerily calm. There's no one out in the streets right now," said Garry Pierre-Pierre, Haitian Times Founder & Publisher.
When asked why, he said fear.
"We shouldn't be going backwards like this. I mean, we've had so many good news, the Haitian-American communities and we were really feeling good about ourselves, and then this news. It's shocking," he said.
Former President Michel Martelly, whom Moise succeeded, said he was praying for first lady Martine Moise, calling the assassination "a hard blow for our country and for Haitian democracy, which is struggling to find its way."
Joseph said Martine Moise, 47, was shot and in a hospital. He condemned the president's killing as a "hateful, inhumane and barbaric act."
"Right now Haiti is a country where gangs control the streets. The police are powerless. I guess people thought the best way to solve the problem was to assassinate the president," Pierre-Pierre said.
---
Some information from the Associated Press
New York City's Haitian community reacts to president's assassination
HAITI
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News