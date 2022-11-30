Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn to become first Black House minority leader

Congressman Jeffries, who is running unopposed, is expected to make history Wednesday as the first black minority leader. Derick Waller has details.

A historic vote is set for Wednesday afternoon that is set to give House Democrats their first Black leader.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries is a graduate of New York City Public Schools.

The 52-year-old Brooklynite is 30 years younger than Nancy Pelosi, who he will be replacing.

During his decade in the House, Jeffries has found a way to unite liberal and moderate Democrats.

He is a champion of charter schools, is pro-Israel, and has also pushed for police reforms and legalizing marijuana.

Jeffries recently spoke on CNN about the midterms, where Republicans won the House, but with a much smaller majority than polls predicted.

"But the future is encouraging, is bright coming out of these midterm elections, where extremism was rejected, election denialism was rejected. And we're looking forward to a moment of continuing to be able to make progress for everyday Americans all across the country," Jeffries

Jeffries' upcoming leadership role will also be historic because his counterpart in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, is also from Brooklyn.

