Sarah Jessica Parker's pumpkins stolen off her stoop in a Halloween heist

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Actress Sarah Jessica Parker says she was one of the targets of a Halloween thief who stole all the pumpkins off her stoop in Manhattan.

Parker posted an Instagram video of her brownstone's empty steps, alerting followers of the pumpkin poacher who stole from every stoop on her street in the West Village.

In her post, she that she was putting out an APB for the pumpkins she had brought home from the Berkshires in Massachusetts.

After hearing about the heist, some people donated new pumpkins to Parker by leaving them on her stoop on Thursday.

Parker posted another video thanking the "sweet, kind, and thoughtful" strangers.

