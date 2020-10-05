Reopening New Jersey: Halloween is a go, Murphy says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The New Jersey Department of Health released guidance for local officials, schools, and outside organizations and businesses to help ensure a safe Halloween.The health department advises everyone to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth. A costume mask dodes not count because it does not provide the necessary level of protection.The guidance also strongly encourages instead of placing treats directly in the bags of trick or treaters or having communal bowls wherehands would have to reach into, that the treats be arranged in such a way they can be quickly and safely accessed without multiple pieces being touched.All Halloween activities should be outdoors as the biggest threat of spread is indoors, officials said.Guidance will soon be released on hay rides and corn mazes."We know that for communities Halloween is a real tradition and we want to make sure everyone has the chance to enjoy Halloween but went want everyone to do it safely and responsibly," Governor Murphy said.