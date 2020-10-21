reopen nyc

Reopen New York City: Tips to have a safe Halloween in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Halloween is happening this year in New York City.

Although it will be done differently, de Blasio said New Yorkers -- especially the young ones -- deserve it after all they've been through.

"It is one of the most joyous nights of the year," he said. "Halloween will be safe in New York City."

The mayor also provided some tips on how to have a safe and fun Halloween:

- Stay outdoors: Trick-or-treating should be done outdoors; not in apartment buildings
- Giving Treats: Place in a bin instead of handed out
- Back Up: Step back 6 feet after ringing doorbell
- Masks: Costume masks not effective at stopping COVID-19; wear face covering over costume mask
- Hand sanitizer: Bring and use often
- Avoid indoor Halloween parties, haunted houses and large groups

RELATED: Changes to red zone restrictions announced in New York



MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.


RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirustrick or treatcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomohalloween
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: Pope Francis' mask controversy
One World Observatory announces reopening date
Nearly quarter of NYC Transit workers report having COVID: Study
COVID Updates: Nassau County launches rapid testing site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 critical, including child, in NY elementary school bus crash
Cuomo reveals changes to hot spot restrictions in New York
Gov. Murphy tests negative after staff member tests positive for COVID
One World Observatory announces reopening date
Man shot in head by stray bullet in Park Slope dies
More victims come forward in alleged NJ day care sex abuse
Mayor de Blasio unveils city's 2-phase vaccination plan
Show More
COVID Updates: Pope Francis' mask controversy
Cuomo talks COVID fatigue, calls for 'loving'
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
PHOTOS: 2 raccoon bandits break into California bank
Long Island doctor-legislator arrested in sex-for-drugs sting
More TOP STORIES News