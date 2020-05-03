Woman fights off attempted rapist in Manhattan

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 32-year-old woman is recovering today after she was followed into her apartment building by a man and brutally attacked.The terrible incident happened on Friday around 9:00 pm in Hamilton Heights on 149th Street.According to police, once inside, the man punched the woman in the face and attempted to remove her pants.Officers say the victim was able to fight off the perpetrator, and he fled with her cell phone.The victim suffered pain and bruising but has refused medical attention.Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------