Hammer-wielding robber targets people in Harlem, police say

#Wanted Please read the description in the flyer and tell your fellow residents. As always all tips are anonymous #800577Tips pic.twitter.com/2H2HNae4xx — NYPD 28th Precinct (@NYPD28Pct) November 7, 2018

The NYPD is searching for a hammer-wielding robber who has targeted victims in Manhattan.Police said the suspect has robbed at least three people in Harlem after following them into their buildings.The man threatened the victims with a red-handled hammer, stole their cash and then took off, police said.Police released a photo of the suspect, who they described as a black man in his 40s who's about 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds.Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.----------