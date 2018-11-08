Hammer-wielding robber targets people in Harlem, police say

HARLEM (WABC) --The NYPD is searching for a hammer-wielding robber who has targeted victims in Manhattan.
Police said the suspect has robbed at least three people in Harlem after following them into their buildings.
The man threatened the victims with a red-handled hammer, stole their cash and then took off, police said.
Police released a photo of the suspect, who they described as a black man in his 40s who's about 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds.
#Wanted Please read the description in the flyer and tell your fellow residents. As always all tips are anonymous #800577Tips pic.twitter.com/2H2HNae4xx— NYPD 28th Precinct (@NYPD28Pct) November 7, 2018
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube