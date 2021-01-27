FDA

Hand sanitizers from Mexico given FDA 'import alert' due to methanol risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.

The federal agency has placed these products on a countrywide "import alert," CNN reported.

They say some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol.

Officials note that methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer in the U.S.

According to the FDA, the substance, also known as wood alcohol, can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin.

It can also be life-threatening if ingested.

The agency says sanitizers from Mexico will remain on the import alert list until they review the products' safety.
