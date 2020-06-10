Distillery in Australia recalls gin bottles filled with hand sanitizer

⚠️ Food recall VIC ONLY ⚠️Apollo Bay Distillery is recalling SS Casino Dry Gin, 700ml - date “Batch 1” the product is labelled as gin, however it is not gin. The product was sold at Great Ocean Road Brewhouse in VIC from Fri 5 June - Sun 7 June

