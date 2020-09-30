Contractor accused of planting hidden cameras in 2 homes in New Jersey

Romeo Sanchez, 47, was arrested and charged on Sept. 17 with invasion of privacy.
Officials say a resident in Paramus noticed a suspicious electronic device in their bathroom on Aug. 25.
The device was later determined to be a micro camera with a memory card that was secreted into the bathroom wall.
The resident told police they hired Sanchez to replace a window in their home. Sanchez did not finish the job and told the homeowner he would return at a later date and time to finish.
Detectives found several video clips of the victim's bathroom and other video clips of a bathroom at an unknown residence when they examined the memory card.
Sanchez admitted to police that he placed the camera in the bathroom and planned on retrieving it when he returned to finish the job.
He told police the other unknown location was at a bathroom of a home he did work on in Wayne, New Jersey.
Police say Sanchez is a handyman who was trusted and recommended from friend to friend.
Officials said anyone who has workers coming in to their homes should check outlets, crevices and small corners.
Anyone with further information should contact Detective Mark Pinajian at 201-262-3400 ext. 1429.
