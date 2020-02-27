Monsey Hanukkah machete attack victim's condition improves

By Eyewitness News
MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- There is an encouraging update on the victim who was critically injured in the Hanukkah machete attack in Monsey last December.

Joseph Neuman has opened his eyes and is showing other signs of improvement.



Neuman was struck several times by the suspect's machete. The weapon penetrated his skull.

At the time, doctors were not optimistic about Neuman's chances to regain consciousness or if he would ever be able to speak again.

Five people were slashed with the 18-inch machete during a celebration at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's home.
Grafton Thomas, 37, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, burglary and federal hate crimes in connection to the attack.

