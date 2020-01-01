Hanukkah stabbing victim's condition "dire," family says

MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- The family of one of the victims from the violent Hanukkah stabbing attack in Monsey, Rockland County is speaking out.
71-year-old Yehosef Neumann remains hospitalized in critical condition following the Dec. 28 attack that left four others injured.
Family members now say his status is "dire."
His family says Neumann was stabbed several times, with the knife penetrating his skull directly into the brain, and that he suffered cuts to the head and neck, and that his right arm was shattered.
Family members say doctors are not optimistic about his chances to regain consciousness.
They released a statement saying, in part:
"Our father has seven children, many grandchildren, a great grandchild, and brothers and sisters. We thank all of those who have contacted us for prayers and support."
37-year-old Grafton Thomas has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and hate crimes in connection with incident.
He is being held without bail.
