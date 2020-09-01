FDNY rescues victim from 16th-floor window during New York City fire

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after the FDNY rescued a person from the 16th-floor of a high-rise building in Manhattan.
The fire was reported Tuesday near Lenox Avenue and West 135th Street just before 1:30 p.m.
Firefighters deployed a roof rope rescue after receiving reports of a person on the 16th floor.
The FDNY says two civilians were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not yet known.
The fire was under control just after 2 p.m.
The details surrounding the fire and the rescue are not yet known.
