FDNY rescues victim from 16th-floor window during New York City fire

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after the FDNY rescued a person from the 16th-floor of a high-rise building in Manhattan.

The fire was reported Tuesday near Lenox Avenue and West 135th Street just before 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters deployed a roof rope rescue after receiving reports of a person on the 16th floor.

The FDNY says two civilians were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not yet known.

The fire was under control just after 2 p.m.

The details surrounding the fire and the rescue are not yet known.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
