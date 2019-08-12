Beloved Harlem basketball coach dies in motorcycle accident

HARLEM, Manhattan -- A Harlem basketball coach who started a non-profit league to benefit disadvantaged youngsters has died in a Manhattan motorcycle accident.
Floyd "Skip" Branch died after his motorcycle struck a cement divider Saturday afternoon.
The Daily News reported Monday that his death shocked the community where he was revered for his work with the league he created nearly a quarter century ago: the NYC Bombsquad Basketball Classic.
The newspaper quoted his brother, Kent Branch, a Georgia pastor, as saying Branch had taught basketball and mentored thousands of young people.
The Daily News said the accident happened just after Floyd Branch visited a loved one in hospice care and as he headed to meet his wife for a friend's 60th birthday celebration.
About 200 mourners grieved outside his Harlem home Sunday.
