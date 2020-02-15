Police: French tourist slashed while walking with girlfriend

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a French tourist was slashed while walking with his girlfriend in Upper Manhattan.

Police say the suspect slashed the 27-year-old man on the side of his neck.

It happened at 10:30 a.m. Friday on 7th Avenue and 132nd Street in Harlem.

The attacker is described as black man, 5'7" tall and about 170 lbs. He was wearing all black.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattantouristslashingstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News