Police: French tourist slashed while walking with girlfriend

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a French tourist was slashed while walking with his girlfriend in Upper Manhattan.Police say the suspect slashed the 27-year-old man on the side of his neck.It happened at 10:30 a.m. Friday on 7th Avenue and 132nd Street in Harlem.The attacker is described as black man, 5'7" tall and about 170 lbs. He was wearing all black.The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.----------