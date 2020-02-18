Suspect in French tourist slashing in New York City has violent arrest history

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police arrested a man after a French tourist was slashed while walking with his girlfriend in Upper Manhattan on Valentine's Day. He has had several past violent run-ins with the law.
The 27-year-old man was slashed on the side of his neck Friday morning on 132nd Street and 7th Avenue in Harlem.
He was taken to Harlem Hospital for treatment. The criminal complaint against the suspect notes that the victim "had suffered a wound from the bottom of his left ear to his Adam's apple. I observed surgeons had created a hole in the complaining witness' throat (trachesotomy). As of February 17, 2020, the victim is still in the intensive care unit at the hospital."
Officials announced on Monday that 28-year-old Khalief Young was arrested in connection to the crime.
He was charged with two counts of assault.
He was previously arrested on October 20, 2019. He's accused of ringing his neighbor's doorbell, punching her in the face when she answered, and then kicking her several times.
Young was charged with misdemeanor assault and released on his own recognizance.
Back in June 2019, he allegedly slashed a worker in the neck inside a deli on West 135th Street in Harlem.
He was also arrested in March 2015 for criminal possession of a loaded firearm and spent a two years in prison. He was released on parole in April 2017.
