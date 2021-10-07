2 men shot while standing at intersection in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11084562" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FBI agents raided the Manhattan headquarters of the NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association and the Long Island home of union chief Ed Mullins.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot while standing on a street in Manhattan Wednesday night.Police say two men were shot while standing at the intersection of West 116th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem around 8:40 p.m.It's unknown where in the body they were shot, but both victims are expected to survive.One victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital while the other was taken to Harlem Hospital.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------