2 men shot while standing at intersection in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot while standing on a street in Manhattan Wednesday night.

Police say two men were shot while standing at the intersection of West 116th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem around 8:40 p.m.

It's unknown where in the body they were shot, but both victims are expected to survive.

One victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital while the other was taken to Harlem Hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

