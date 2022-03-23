Man stabbed in arm, robbed of backpack in Harlem; Suspect on the run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11673821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A massive fire raging at a PepsiCo factory in Piscataway, New Jersey Tuesday night injured two firefighters. Josh Einiger has the breaking details.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is on for a suspect who stabbed and robbed a man in Harlem Wednesday afternoon.Police say the attack happened just after 2:30 p.m. in front of West 114th Street.They say the male suspect approached a 46-year-old victim, stabbed him once in the arm and then stole the victim's backpack before taking off.The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition.Police are searching for the suspect. No further details were given.----------