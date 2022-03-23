Man stabbed in arm, robbed of backpack in Harlem; Suspect on the run

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is on for a suspect who stabbed and robbed a man in Harlem Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the attack happened just after 2:30 p.m. in front of West 114th Street.

They say the male suspect approached a 46-year-old victim, stabbed him once in the arm and then stole the victim's backpack before taking off.

The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition.


Police are searching for the suspect. No further details were given.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

