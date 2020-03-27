Harlem subway fire leaves 1 dead, injures 16

HARLEM (WABC) -- One person has died and 16 others have been injured after flames erupted inside a subway train in Harlem.

The fire broke out at 3:18 a.m. Friday at the 110th Street Subway Station at Lenox Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire inside the subway station coming from the subway cars. Heavy smoke and high heat confronted firefighters and the fire quickly went to a second alarm.

A 36 year old man was pronounced dead at St Lukes Hospital.

Four others were in serious condition at the hospital.

Another twelve people were treated for minor injuries, including five firefighters.

Fire began inside northbound 2 train as it was entering the 110th street station, authorities said.

The fire spewed a large amount of smoke through the underground tunnels, disrupting service on the 1, 2, and 3 lines.

Streets were also closed in the area.
