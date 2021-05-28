MTA employee punched and kicked in Harlem subway station, attacker on the run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10705718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD has released surveillance video of yet another assault in the New York City subway system.It happened early Sunday, May 23rd at 12:30 a.m. at the 148th Street Station in Harlem.The man approached the MTA employee and engaged him in a verbal dispute.Then the man punched the 32-year-old MTA employee in the face.The attacker also kicked the victim while he was lying on the ground.The MTA worker suffered bruising and swelling and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition."This is another cowardly attack against a subway worker, and further illustration of why we need uniformed NYPD officers in stations as a deterrent and mental health workers to give help where needed," said Shams Tarek with the MTA. "We encourage anyone who recognizes the attacker to come forward and help deliver justice for the victim."TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano also released a statement saying, "This is exactly why we fought for more police officers and for a greater visible police presence in the system. We hope the additional uniformed officers help deter some of these unprovoked and indefensible attacks on transit workers. We also hope that individuals who are not deterred are more quickly apprehended. Your commute is our office. We are in the system for 8 and 10-hour shifts every day. Government has to address the homeless and mental illness crises with adequate services - but also must hold people accountable for attacks on transit workers and riders."Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------