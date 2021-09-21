At least 8 hurt in knife fight, car crash outside Bronx school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11035582" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities are once again searching a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

CO-OP CITY, The Bronx (WABC) -- At least eight people were hurt outside a school in the Bronx Tuesday in a bizarre series of events that involved a car crash and a knife fight.It happened around 2:30 p.m. outside Harry S. Truman High School on Baychester Avenue in Co-Op City.Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that a group of males inside of a 2005 BMW SUV got into a verbal dispute with another group of males who were standing in front of the school.They say one of the individuals from the group on the sidewalk stabbed or slashed a 17-year-old male who was in the passenger's seat of the BMW.He exited the vehicle and sought refuge inside of the school, while the driver of the BMW tried to hit the group on the sidewalk with his vehicle.In doing so, he collided with a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was double parked, which then his at least one pedestrian.The driver of the Chrysler remained at the scene and was among the people injured during the incident.The operator of the BMW got out of the car and fled the scene."He turns his car, comes this way, I thought he was going to stop because he seen my car is double parked," said a woman who was in the PT Cruiser. "He did not. He just rammed the car, trying to hit the kids. Then he backs up, goes over there, trying to get away but I think something happened with his car. He got out. They were fighting...He's standing here and he's saying, 'It's me, it's me, I get it, I get it,' but no one paid any attention to him. So he ran off that way, and that's the last I saw of him."Arriving officers found the 17-year-old male with a laceration to his torso and an additional seven to eight individuals with minor injuries.EMS transported the 17-year-old to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.The rest of the injured people were removed to area hospitals in stable condition.A knife was recovered at the scene.There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing."The safety of our students is our top priority, and both NYPD and school safety immediately responded to an external incident near the Truman High School Campus," the Department of Education said in a statement. "We are taking additional safety measures at the school, which entered lockdown, and working closely with NYPD."----------