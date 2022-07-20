4 teens arrested in hate crime investigation after Orthodox Jews hit with BBs, eggs in Monsey

MONSEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police on Wednesday announced four arrests in a hate crime investigation involving three members of the Orthodox Jewish community who were either shot with BB guns or hit with eggs in Monsey over the weekend.

The suspects are all teenagers who are now facing charges of attempted assault and reckless endangerment, both as hate crimes, as well as criminal possession of a weapon, conspiracy, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Sunday, July 17, the Ramapo Police Department received reports of pedestrians in the Monsey area being struck with projectiles from a passing vehicle.

The investigation led to identifying the vehicle and suspects, and on Tuesday night, police arrested 19-year-old Cody Vascak-Katchmar, 19-year-old Kristina Fogarty, an 18-year-old eligible for Youthful Offender status, and a 17-year-old who was released from custody to a parent pending a Family Court appearance.

Vascak-Katchmar's bail was set at $10,000, and he was turned over to the Sheriff's Office for transportation to the Rockland County Jail. Fogarty was released from custody on $2,000 bail, and the 18-year-old was also released from custody on $10,000 bail.

"When you walk home at the end of a day of rest, calm schmoozing, and not expecting anything bad, imagine us talking and all of a sudden eggs coming flying our way," Hasidic Community spokesman Yossi Gestetner said. "I think it's a problem."

On Saturday night, eggs were thrown at a woman pushing a stroller along Route 306.

The eggs did not hit her, but she was scared enough to contact the police.

In another case, two women were walking when police say a BB gun was fired in their direction. One of them was hit several times, but she was not injured.

The third incident involved a male victim in the same area.

"A male was walking on West Maple Avenue near Route 306," Ramapo police Det. Sgt. Mike Higgins said. "We have video of him being struck with several projectiles, we believe either a BB gun or some kind of pellet gun."

Police still want to hear from any potential witnesses or victims who haven't come forward.

