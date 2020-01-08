Video shows suspects drawing swastikas on restaurant in Brooklyn, police say

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating another incident of hate in Brooklyn.

Video released early Wednesday shows two men suspected of drawing swastikas on a restaurant in the Greenpoint section.

Police say the suspects drew the hate symbols and wrote profanities on a Mexican restaurant on Manhattan Avenue back on December 22.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the crime is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

