Check out the ghost tours at the Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation

GRADYVILLE, Pa. -- This working farm and living history museum has a lot of history and a lot of ghost stories to tell.

This was a real working farm and plantation from the colonial era, built between 1760 and 1790.

Every October, they hold The Lantern Ghost Tours, in which volunteers guide a group through the property and tell haunted tales of scary and real-life hauntings in the area.

The ticketed event is held on Oct 21-22 and Oct 28-29.

The spooky tales range from witch trials to the history of real-life historical figures such as General Anthony Wayne and Sandy Flash.