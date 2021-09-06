6-year-old girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park

A spokeswoman for the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park says "an incident" occurred Sunday on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that caused the death of a 6-year-old girl. (Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, handout)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colorado -- An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl on vacation with her family died at an amusement park in the western Colorado town of Glenwood Springs.

Few details have been released, but Suzanne Emery with the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park says "an incident" occurred Sunday evening on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that caused the death.

The Post Independent reports the park will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

"Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed," Emery said in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved."

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said park employees initiated first aid until paramedics arrived and determined the girl had died.

The girl's name has not been released.

The Haunted Mine Drop, which opened in July 2017, is billed as the first drop ride to go underground, plunging riders 110 feet inside of Iron Mountain.

Park visitors are required to sign a release of liability waiver before going on any rides or attractions.

The sheriff's and coroner's offices are investigating the death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradoamusement ridechild deathamusement parku.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FEMA announces grants for NYC homeowners impacted by Ida
Biden approves disaster declarations ahead of NYC, NJ visits
Woman falls on subway tracks after being violently attacked
One last dip: Beachgoers mark unofficial end to summer
Pandemic unemployment benefits end Labor Day
Caribbean pride on display in Brooklyn
Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer
Show More
Ida impacts NJ back to school plans, search for missing continues
Gov. Murphy touring storm damage in Lambertville
Metro-North resuming service after Ida left 10 feet of mud on tracks
Church volunteers helping Mamaroneck residents with Ida's aftermath
AccuWeather: Warm, sunny Labor Day
More TOP STORIES News