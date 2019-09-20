6th grade student's saxophone stolen during morning commute in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn sixth grade student is in search of his school's saxophone after it was stolen during his morning commute Wednesday.

Thor, a member of his school's band at Williamsburg's I.S. 318, placed his saxophone in front of the door in the vicinity of Myrtle Avenue and Hart Street. Police said the saxophone was left unattended when somebody removed it without permission.

At first, he thought his family would have to pay for the instrument to replace, but the Department of Education said they won't have to pay -- although the school would like its $1,800 alto-saxophone back.

A resident in the community started a GoFundMe page after seeing Thor's missing saxophone fliers in the neighborhood.

There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation continues.

