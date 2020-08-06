Hazmat crews on scene of blaze that injured 4 firefighters in Paterson, NJ

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four firefighters were hospitalized after battling a fire in the basement of a home in Paterson, New Jersey.

The fire broke out at a home on Illinois Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was under control as of 4:30 a.m. but HAZMAT crews remained at the scene after unknown materials were discovered at the site.

The extent of the firefighters' injuries was not immediately clear.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny for more information as it becomes available.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonnew jerseypassaic countynew jerseyhouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Isaias
Man suspected of vandalizing 63 subway cars, breaking 200 windows
Multi-vehicle crash seriously injures 2-year-old boy in Mineola
Social media sites fact check Trump for spreading COVID-19 misinformation
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds and less humid Thursday
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bomb attack
Sex offenders at Manhattan hotel will likely extend their stay
Show More
Man accused of sexual contact with child in Brooklyn
New York State Police start speeding crackdown
Man accused of cutting brake lines of NYPD van
MTA switch replacement to cause Manhattan subway suspensions
Coronavirus quarantine checkpoints underway in NYC
More TOP STORIES News