His wife's a dentist and he pretended to be one too, authorities in Passaic County, New Jersey said.Oscar Guevara, 41, is an x-ray technician, but he also illegally performed dental work on patients at his wife's practice, prosecutors said.Among his unsuspecting patients was a 16-year-old girl. Guevara allegedly wrongfully installed braces on the girl, who needed follow up and remedial care from a legitimate dentist.Guevara is charged with conspiracy to commit health care claims fraud and practicing dentistry without a license.His wife, Dr. Amy Rojas is a dentist, but she's also in hot water.According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, Rojas, 37, and Guevara also committed insurance fraud, submitting false bills for procedures supposedly performed by Rojas, but actually performed by Guevara.Rojas is listed as the owner of Allure Dental, on Prospect Street in Passaic, N.J. and Cedar Lane in Teaneck, N.J.Rojas is charged with healthcare claims fraud and conspiracy to commit health care claims fraud.----------