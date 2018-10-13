Head of Hempstead school union charged with stealing $90K in dues

(Nassau County District Attorney)

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island --
The former president of a union representing school district employees in Hempstead, Long Island has been charged with stealing more than $90,000 in dues.

Annette Greer was arraigned Friday on a charge of third-degree grand larceny.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says the 54-year-old Greer pocketed $90,651 in dues when she was president of the Hempstead Schools Civil Service Association from 2013 to 2017.

Prosecutors say that after Greer stepped down from her post in June 2017 her successor found discrepancies in the union's finances.

Greer's attorney, Ronald Jay Beckoff, tells Newsday that he has just begun gathering information about the case. Beckoff says Greer is "a fine woman with no prior record."

Greer faces up to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison if convicted.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
