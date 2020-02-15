East Garden City health care worker accused of punching 92-year-old woman in eye

EAST GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) -- A health care worker on Long Island is accused of hitting a 92-year-old woman so hard, she got a black eye.
Police say 48-year-old Andrea Richards hit the assisted living patient early Monday.
It happened at the facility in East Garden City.
The worker was arrested for assault and endangering the welfare of the elderly.
Police think it is possible there may be other victims and are asking anyone who might know of one to come forward and call Nassau County Crime Stoppers or 911.
