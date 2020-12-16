Super Bowl

NFL to invite COVID-19-vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl 55

NEW YORK -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as guests of the league.

In a letter to Rob Higgins, president of the host committee for Super Bowl 55, that was obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell wrote that he wanted to "honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during the pandemic" as well as promote the importance of vaccinations and the wearing of masks in public.

Goodell added in the letter: "We all know that over the past year, these frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society and we owe them our ongoing gratitude. We also know that they will remain essential for months to come to treat those who are ill and administer vaccines. We hope that in some small way, this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes as we look forward to a better and healthier year."

SEE ALSO: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

The Super Bowl is scheduled to be played on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsvaccineshealthsuper bowlcovid 19 vaccinehealth care
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Fan caught sleeping mid-game of Super Bowl 2020
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Yankees Manager Aaron Boone predicts final score of Super Bowl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biggest snow storm in years! Watch LIVE here
Weather Live Updates: Travel, schools already impacted by winter storm
No snow day! NYC school buildings closed, but classes go on
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
Just stay home, Murphy urges as a state of emergency takes hold in NJ
Cuomo provides plan for NY vaccine distribution
Show More
Snow halts outdoor dining in NYC, but plows to work around structures
Here's what to know about mass transit during the winter storm
Blizzard-like conditions could snarl travel on Long Island
Snow prompts state of emergency in 10 Hudson Valley counties
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
More TOP STORIES News