Coronavirus News: 1 being tested for COVID-19 in New York City, state to begin own testing

Results are pending for the individual, who is under the age of 50 and has respiratory symptoms after recently traveling to Italy.
We are currently investigating one person in New York City for #COVID19, the illness caused by novel #coronavirus. The person reported symptoms and recent travel to Italy. This person will be tested by @CDCgov and we will update results soon. The latest: https://t.co/AKpJIDztv1 pic.twitter.com/7JzEngSkqp— nycHealthy (@nycHealthy) February 27, 2020
Meanwhile, state health experts are trying to make their own test for COVID-19 amid a growing backlog of testing at the CDC in Atlanta, and Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence to discuss plans.
As the number of people who need to be tested is going to increase due to the inclusion of more origin countries, Cuomo said it is "virtually inevitable" there will be a positive case in the state.
"As of this morning, 28 cases have been tested, 27 negative, one is still pending, but it is inevitable in my opinion, or virtually inevitable, based on mathematics and practicality," he said. "I don't want to get into this game, every day, 'Thank God no one tested positive,' and when someone tests positive, now everyone gets nervous. We will have people who test positive. You cannot hermetically seal the United States of America."
Cuomo also stressed that the state is preparing and rattled off the possible future scenarios, noting, "The worst case scenarios, they are problematic and disruptive."
"I don't give a darn about anybody's politics," he said. "We have to be ready."
The CDC expanded its testing criteria to a number of countries beyond China, including Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, as the virus spreads.
The federal government expanded its criteria to test for #COVID19 to include Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea. As a result, we have now identified another person in New York City to test for the virus. https://t.co/HaRFxUSvmu— Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (@NYCHealthCommr) February 27, 2020
In New York, NYU has halted its study abroad program in Florence, Italy, as hundreds of coronavirus cases have emerged across Europe. Students have already been sent home.
Global financial markets continue to react to the outbreak, with more losses Friday contributing to the worst week since the financial crisis in 2008.
Investors are worried about how the outbreak is going to harm the economy, as airlines, hotels, manufacturing companies and pharmaceutical companies are all impacted.
Lawmakers are also raising questions about new published reports in which a federal whistleblower claims Health and Human Services employees wearing no protective gear at a facility in California came in contact with quarantined patients.
When asked about that report, the HHS secretary said the workers should never have been without protective gear.
California recently saw their first case of the virus from what is called "community spread," where the patient has no recent history of travel to affected areas and doesn't know how they contracted the virus.
There have still been no confirmed cases in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.
