Coronavirus Update: 1 state added, 2 removed from Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list

Colorado now meets the metrics for the quarantine, which applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
Arizona and Virginia were removed, leaving 32 states and two territories.
New York plans to levy a $2,000 fine against certain travelers who leave airports in the state without submitting a form that says where they are arriving from and where they're going.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said the fines would apply to travelers from the list of states - including Texas and Florida - who are required to quarantine for 14 days under New York's travel advisory. New Jersey and Connecticut do not have this rule in place.
"For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York's travel advisory list," Cuomo said. "The virus' spread across the country-new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days-makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home. That's why New Yorkers need to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands in conjunction with the careful enforcement of local governments. We can defeat this virus by staying New York Tough, but we have a long way to go."
On September 28, Gov, Cuomo also announced an executive order requiring international travelers to mandatory quarantine.
"We're seeing alarming increases in countries around the world especially in Spain, France, Spain and Israel. So, we are going to increase our presence. And I'm signing an executive order requiring Department of Health to alert all travelers, that we have a mandatory quarantine. That will be for any level two or level three country. And that is all but 31 countries on the globe right now that will be subject to that quarantine," he said.
There are currently 32 states and two territories on the tri-state quarantine list, including:
--Alabama
--Alaska
--Arkansas
--Colorado
--Delaware
--Florida
--Georgia
--Guam
--Idaho
--Illinois
--Indiana
--Iowa
--Kansas
--Kentucky
--Louisiana
--Minnesota
--Mississippi
--Missouri
--Montana
--Nevada
--North Carolina
--North Dakota
--Nebraska
--Oklahoma
--Puerto Rico
--Rhode Island
--South Carolina
--South Dakota
--Tennessee
--Texas
--Utah
--West Virginia
--Wisconsin
--Wyoming
Travelers to New York from the states that are on the list must provide a location form before they leave the airport. The airlines will hand it out on the plane and it is available online. Travelers entering New York state must give the form to officials at the airport. The form must include where you came from and where you're going before you leave the airport.
The contact form will be enforced in every airport in the state of New York. A traveler who leaves the airport without providing the information will receive a summons immediately and a $2,000 fine. A traveler who leaves the airport without filling out the information will also be brought to hearing in order to complete mandatory quarantine.
"Several outbreaks across New Jersey are directly tied to travel from COVID-19 hotspots nationwide," Murphy said. "In order to responsibly continue down our road back to restart and recovery, we must remain vigilant in our collective effort to beat the virus and reduce the rate of transmission. I urge those arriving from one of these nineteen states to self-quarantine and get a COVID-19 test to prevent additional flareups across the state and ensure the health and safety of their fellow New Jerseyans."
The Tri-State quarantine rules apply to anyone who travels by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said. The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.
The advisory does not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration through the course of travel. Examples include: stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or layovers for air travel, bus travel, or train travel.
Individuals who are traveling to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from impacted states for business are exempt.
The travel quarantine first announced on June 24 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo applies to everyone entering the Tri-State region, including New Yorkers returning home from elsewhere.
RELATED: Tri-State COVID-19 quarantine will impact local travelers returning home
This is what has been predicted from the beginning, that there would be a rolling curve with different areas of the country being impacted at different times. The question on many people's minds now is, how will this be enforced?
Governors Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont are relying on people to report others who violate the quarantine.
On ABC's "Good Morning America," Lamont described the approach his state is taking.
"What we're going to do is go to every travel agent and say, 'From these regions don't come to Connecticut unless you get tested first or know you have to quarantine,'" he said. "We're going to go to all the hotels, every single site there, let people know from those states you have to quarantine if you come to Connecticut."
Lamont said the state is stopping short of imposing fines for violations but will ramp up penalties if necessary. Anyone caught in violation in New York, on the other hand, will face mandatory quarantine and thousands of dollars in fines.
"It's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down," Cuomo said. "We don't want to see it go up, because a lot of people come into this region, and they could literally bring the infection with them. It wouldn't be malicious or malevolent but it would still be real."
Because of the high number of cases in the United States, the European Union has temporarily banned American tourists. The ban also includes those traveling from Brazil and Russia.
RELATED | International travelers from these countries must quarantine upon arrival in New York
The E.U. issued a statement saying, in part, "Restrictions should remain in place for countries whose situation is worse than in the E.U."
When it comes to those wanting to travel to the Tri-State area after visiting any of the states currently on the quarantine list, the governors say there is a simple solution: Get a test once returning to find out if you've been exposed.
Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: