Reopen News: 10 Apple stores reopen to customers in New York City

10 stores will reopen for appointments only.
It's the first time any of the company's New York City stores will be open since March.
Customers can schedule a time to pick up previously purchased products or get service for their iphone.
Apple is reopening more than 70 stores across the country this week.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address