Coronavirus

102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 after 20-day hospitalization in Italy

GENOA, Italy -- A 102-year-old woman in Italy recovered from COVID-19 after spending 20 days in the hospital.

Italica Grondona's doctors said they nicknamed her "Highlander - the Immortal." They said she represents a hope for "all the elderly facing this pandemic."

SEE ALSO: Italy has world's highest coronavirus deaths total, recording 1,000 deaths in just 1 day

Grondona was hospitalized at the beginning of March with heart failure related to COVID-19. She left the hospital on March 26 and will spend time in a care facility to fully recover.

According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 death rate is currently between 4-5 percent with the highest rate of fatalities coming from older patients.

The doctors said Grondona is the only person they know of who might have gone through the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918/1919 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spanish flu pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Long Island surpasses 12,000 cases of coronavirus
Rainbows are popping up all over Long Island
LIVE | NJ Gov. Phil Murphy briefing
Church breaks stay-at-home order and holds packed service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Phil Murphy briefing
8 dead of coronavirus at New Jersey nursing home
1,200 dead from COVID-19 in NY, 66,000 cases
NYC COVID-19 deaths up to 790, more than 36,000 cases
Macy's to furlough most of its workforce
Trump shaken by scenes from Elmhurst Hospital
NYC to fine social distancing violations
Show More
Photo of health care workers flying to help New York gets love
USNS Comfort arrives, Javits to open as temp hospital in NYC
Amazon workers walk out, Instacart employees consider strike
Church breaks stay-at-home order and holds packed service
Lakewood couple accused of defying social gathering order
More TOP STORIES News