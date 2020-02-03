Coronavirus: 11th US case of virus from China confirmed in California

BEIJING -- Two more cases of the new coronavirus that originated in central China were confirmed in California, the Centers for Disease Control reported Sunday.
The cases, confirmed in San Benito County, bring the U.S. total to 11. Those sickened are husband and wife, and both are 57 years of age.
The husband recently traveled from Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the outbreak that began in December -- but the wife did not. This is also the second case of person-to-person transmission in the U.S. Neither patient was hospitalized and are being isolated in their homes
Another case was confirmed in California Sunday, the second found in Santa Clara County, but health officials said this is not related to the first.
RELATED: Can face masks really protect you from the coronavirus outbreak?
The infected person is a woman who recently traveled to Wuhan. The woman, who was visiting family in the United States from China, was never sick enough to be hospitalized but has been isolated. Her family is also isolated.
This is the sixth reported case in California. Other U.S. cases were reported in Illinois (2), Massachusetts (1), Washington (1) and Arizona (1).
The first person-to-person spread of the new virus was confirmed in Chicago on Thursday. The individual is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan.
RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
The U.S. State Department has issued a "do not travel" warning to China as concerns grow over the coronavirus outbreak, and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency.
The death toll in China has reached 304, and the number of people infected worldwide has climbed past 14,550, the vast majority of them in China. The first death outside of China was reported Sunday in the Philippines.
There is no immediate threat to the general public.
Coronavirus: 11th US case of virus from China confirmed in California
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More